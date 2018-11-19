Knicks' Courtney Lee: Participates in contact drills
Lee (neck) participated in contact drills Monday, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.
This is an encouraging step for Lee, who has been sidelined all season while battling neck spasms and whiplash. While he's trending towards a return, it's still unclear when Lee will be cleared for game action.
