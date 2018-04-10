Knicks' Courtney Lee: Pours in 17 points off the bench
Lee produced 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot in 27 minutes during Monday's 123-109 loss to the Cavaliers.
Although Lance Thomas earned the start over Lee on Monday, Lee saw significant minutes off the bench. He showed that he's still worthy of the $40 million. four-year contract he signed in 2016, although by and large Lee has only shown flashes of greatness this season. The addition of Tim Hardaway certainly didn't help, and New York isn;' an easy place to excel on a regular basis. We should see Lee back in the final year of his contract next year.
