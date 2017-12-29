Knicks' Courtney Lee: Pours in 18 in defeat

Lee collected 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 39 minutes in Thursday's 119-107 loss to the Spurs.

Lee continues to flash some of the best all-around play of his 10-year career, with Thursday's tally representing his fifth straight double-digit scoring effort and eighth in the last nine games. The 32-year-old also drained multiple threes for the seventh time in the last eight games and came into Thursday's contest with career highs in scoring (13.4), rebounds (3.6) , assists (2.8) and steals (1.4). Given his sizable role in the Knicks' offense and consistent play, Lee's fantasy stock continues to rise in all formats.

