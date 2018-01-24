Knicks' Courtney Lee: Pours in 20 during Tuesday's loss
Lee supplied 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 38 minutes in Tuesday's 123-112 loss to the Warriors.
With Kristaps Porzingis (knee) out, Lee finished second only the former's replacement on the night, Michael Beasley, in scoring. The veteran sharpshooter has gotten hot from the field over the last four contests, eclipsing the 50.0 percent mark in three of those games and posting a 55.1 percent success rate -- including 47.1 percent from three-point range -- over that span. Lee has double-digit scoring efforts in nine of the last 10 games and is now averaging a solid 14.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 35.0 minutes in 12 January contests.
