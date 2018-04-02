Knicks' Courtney Lee: Probable to play Tuesday
Lee (foot) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against Orlando, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
Swelling in his left foot has kept Lee on the shelf for the last two games, but all signs point to the veteran returning to action Tuesday. That said, Lee hasn't been much of a fantasy commodity of late, and he closed the month of March averaging just 7.3 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.
