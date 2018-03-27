Knicks' Courtney Lee: Questionable with left midfoot inflammation
Lee is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the 76ers due to left midfoot inflammation, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
This is the first news of Lee dealing with an injury, which he may have been dealing with during Monday's tilt against Charlotte, as he managed just two points on 1-of-5 shooting in 32 minutes. If he ends up missing Wednesday's contest, Frank Ntilikina, Tim Hardaway and Trey Burke are all candidates to see an uptick in minutes.
