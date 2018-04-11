Knicks' Courtney Lee: Questionable with sprained ankle
Lee is questionable for Wednesday's season finale against Cleveland due to a sprained ankle, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
This is the first news of Lee nursing an injury, so it seems like it may have occurred during Monday's tilt against the Cavs. If he's unable to take the floor, Frank Ntilikina, Damyean Dotson and Trey Burke are all candidates to see extra run.
