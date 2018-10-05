Knicks' Courtney Lee: Remains out Friday
Lee (neck) is inactive for Friday's matchup against the Pelicans, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.
The Knicks continue to exercise caution regarding Lee's neck injury. He should be considered day-to-day, as the team hasn't provided a timetable for a return.
