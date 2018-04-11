Knicks' Courtney Lee: Ruled out for season finale

Lee (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's season finale against the Cavaliers, Chris Iseman of The Record reports.

Lee is dealing with a sprained ankle and with the Knicks playing in a meaningless game, there's no reason to risk further aggravating it. As a result, Lee's season is officially over and he'll finish his 10th season in the league playing in 76 games, while averaging 12.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.5 three-pointers across 30.4 minutes. Look for rookie Frank Ntilikina to see a healthy workload on the wing as a result.