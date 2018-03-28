Knicks' Courtney Lee: Ruled out Wednesday

Lee (foot) will not play Wednesday against the Sixers.

Lee came into the day questionable with inflammation in his left foot, and while he was able to go through shootaround, it's been determined that it's in his best interest to sit out. The veteran's minutes have decreased in recent weeks, though he did play 32 minutes in Monday's overtime loss to the Hornets, which marked his first 30-plus-minute game in more than a month.