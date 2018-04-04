Knicks' Courtney Lee: Scores 13 points in Tuesday's loss
Lee collected 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one steal, and one block in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 97-73 loss to the Magic.
Lee missed the last two games due to left foot inflammation, but returned to a reserve role for this one. Lee was a reliable fantasy asset prior to February. However, his minutes have dipped more and more as the season has gone on, and the Knicks have little reason to play him heavy minutes during the final four matchups.
