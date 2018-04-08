Knicks' Courtney Lee: Scores 14 points Saturday

Lee contributed 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and four rebounds across 27 minutes in Saturday's 115-102 loss to the Bucks.

Tim Hardaway (ankle) was sidelined for the contest, allowing Lee to see some extra run Saturday night. The start netted him 27 minutes and 11 shots, though that was no different than what he has been averaging over the two previous contests.