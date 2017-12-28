Knicks' Courtney Lee: Scores 17 points Wednesday

Lee scored 17 points (7-18 FG, 3-8 3PT) to go with three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 92-87 loss to Chicago.

Lee scored 17 points on the strength of his improved three-point game. Shooting a career-high 43.1 percent from beyond the arc, the guard has been solid from long range as of late. In his last seven games, Lee is shooting 42.8 percent from three on five shots per game. As a result, he is scoring at a rate of 16.2 points over this span. Adding in career-high averages in points (13.4) and rebounds (3.6), Lee is solid complement to Kristaps Porzingis and the injured Tim Hardaway Jr. (leg) on offense.