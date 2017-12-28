Knicks' Courtney Lee: Scores 17 points Wednesday
Lee scored 17 points (7-18 FG, 3-8 3PT) to go with three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 92-87 loss to Chicago.
Lee scored 17 points on the strength of his improved three-point game. Shooting a career-high 43.1 percent from beyond the arc, the guard has been solid from long range as of late. In his last seven games, Lee is shooting 42.8 percent from three on five shots per game. As a result, he is scoring at a rate of 16.2 points over this span. Adding in career-high averages in points (13.4) and rebounds (3.6), Lee is solid complement to Kristaps Porzingis and the injured Tim Hardaway Jr. (leg) on offense.
More News
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Scores 20 points in loss•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Suiting up Monday vs. 76ers•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Misses practice Sunday•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Adds another 20 points in victory•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Totals season-high 27 points in win•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Gets hot late in game•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...