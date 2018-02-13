Knicks' Courtney Lee: Scores 18 points in Monday's loss

Lee supplied 18 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 108-92 loss to the 76ers.

Lee came off the bench but still saw the fourth-most minutes on the team (behind Michael Beasley, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Enes Kanter). Lee's seven free throws matched a season high, so it's clear that he's looking to be aggressive offensively in the aftermath of Kristaps Porzingis (ACL) being lost for the rest of the season.