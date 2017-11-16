Knicks' Courtney Lee: Scores 19 points in Wednesday's victory

Lee recorded 19 points (6-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 39 minutes during a 106-101 win over the Jazz on Wednesday.

Lee kept his recent stretch of better-than-normal scoring going in the win, as he scored at least 15 points for the third consecutive game. The 15 shots marked a season high and the 19 points were just one shy of his season high. Lee isn't the most consistent scorer ever, but he's usually good for a few three-pointers and a handful of boards per game.