Knicks' Courtney Lee: Scores season-high 26 points

Lee scored 26 points (11-14 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Friday's 116-104 loss to Atlanta.

Aside from setting a season-high in points, Lee shot an extremely efficient 11-of-14 for 78.5 percent from the floor. In his last three games, the veteran guard has shot 21-of-31 for 67.7 percent. Lee's high-percentage shooting streak finally paid off to the tune of 26 points. Not normally this accurate of a shooter (46.8 percent), owners of Lee in deeper leagues should savor the current stretch while it lasts.

