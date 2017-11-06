Knicks' Courtney Lee: Scores seven points in Sunday's win
Lee collected seven points (2-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 28 minutes during Sunday's 108-101 win over the Pacers.
Lee is earning plenty of time despite the offseason addition of Tim Hardaway Jr. Nevertheless, Lee has been unsurprisingly mediocre, posting reliable but less-than-stellar stats. Believe it or not though, Lee is actually averaging career highs in boards (3.9), dimes (2.4), and steals (1.4), giving him decent value in deeper leagues.
