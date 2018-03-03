Knicks' Courtney Lee: Scoring-heavy line in loss

Lee supplied 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and one assist across 26 minutes in Friday's 128-105 loss to the Clippers.

The veteran did virtually nothing else besides score, but his total was a welcome sight after he'd posted just two points over 17 minutes combined in the prior two games. Lee endured an uneven February, posting single-digit tallies in four games overall in addition to being held scoreless over 11 minutes in the final contest of the month. He's still averaging a career-high 12.7 points and 2.6 assists, but he could conceivably have to sacrifice minutes down the stretch as the Knicks play out the string.