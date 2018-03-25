Knicks' Courtney Lee: Shifting to bench role

Lee will come off the bench for Sunday's game against the Wizards, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.

The Knicks are opting to start youngsters Trey Burke and Frank Ntilkina in the backcourt, which sends both Emmanuel Mudiay and Lee to the bench. Lee had already seen his role take a hit in recent weeks, so this isn't an overly surprising development and many fantasy owners already let him go due to his vast fluctuations in playing time. With the Knicks set on developing guys like Burke and Ntilikina, that doesn't bode well for Lee's minutes moving forward.