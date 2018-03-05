Knicks' Courtney Lee: Solid complementary contributions Sunday
Lee registered 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes in Sunday's 102-99 loss to the Kings.
The veteran guard saw a modest allotment of playing time, but he made very good use of the shot attempts he took. Lee has posted a 64.3 percent success rate (9-for-14) from the field over the last two contests, but the fact he's seen 26 minutes or less in five straight provides some reason for concern. Lee remains aptly capable of offering some serviceable contributions in scoring and shooting categories, so unless the Knicks announce he'll be subject to some type of a veteran shutdown, he remains worthy of rostering.
