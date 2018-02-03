Knicks' Courtney Lee: Solid scoring effort in loss

Lee finished with 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists across 38 minutes in Friday's 92-90 loss to the Bucks.

Lee played a typical complementary role alongside Enes Kanter and Kristaps Porzingis, generating his third double-digit scoring efforts over the last four games in the process. The veteran guard continues to often churn out point totals in the teens and supplement them with serviceable contributions in the rebound and assist categories. Friday's effort also represented a nice bounce-back shooting-wise, as he'd posted no better than a 36.4 percent success rate over the previous three contests before his 46.2 percent tally against Milwaukee.