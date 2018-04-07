Knicks' Courtney Lee: Starting Saturday

Lee will join the starting lineup for Saturday's contest against the Bucks, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

With Tim Hardaway (ankle) out, Lee will re-join the starting five. In 68 games as a starter this season, he's averaged 12.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 30.8 minutes.

