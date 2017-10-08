Play

Knicks' Courtney Lee: Starting Sunday's contest

Lee is in the starting lineup for Sunday's preseason game against the Nets, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Lee has played 51 minutes over the Knicks first two preseason games and scored 12 points in each contest. Head coach Jeff Hornacek continues to experiment with starting lineups, but if Lee continues to be solid leading up to the regular season, he could earn himself a spot in the team's starting five.

