Knicks' Courtney Lee: Starting Thursday
Lee will start Thursday against the Bucks, Knicks radio voice Ed Cohen reports.
Usual starter Tim Hardaway Jr. will miss Thursday's action due to an illness, prompting coach David Fizdale to insert Lee into the lineup. In one previous start this season, Lee posted 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting and four rebounds in 22 minutes.
