Knicks' Courtney Lee: Still out of rotation

Lee (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Thursday in the Knicks' 101-100 loss to the Wizards.

Coach David Fizdale utilized a five-man bench in the London game, but there still wasn't enough room for Lee, who hasn't cracked the rotation since Dec. 27. As a veteran on a rebuilding club ripe with younger wing prospects, Lee may need to be traded elsewhere before he picks up meaningful minutes on a consistent basis.