Knicks' Courtney Lee: Suiting up Monday vs. 76ers
Lee (personal) isn't listed on the Knicks' injury report ahead of Monday's game against the 76ers.
Lee was absent from the Knicks' practice Sunday to tend to a personal matter, but he rejoined the team in time to take the floor for the Christmas Day matchup. Look for Lee to serve in a starting role on the wing and continue his hot start to the season. The veteran is averaging a career-best 13.1 points per game and is shooting 43.2 percent from 3-point range.
More News
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Misses practice Sunday•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Adds another 20 points in victory•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Totals season-high 27 points in win•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Gets hot late in game•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Scores 24 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Scores season-high 26 points•
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...