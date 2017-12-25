Knicks' Courtney Lee: Suiting up Monday vs. 76ers

Lee (personal) isn't listed on the Knicks' injury report ahead of Monday's game against the 76ers.

Lee was absent from the Knicks' practice Sunday to tend to a personal matter, but he rejoined the team in time to take the floor for the Christmas Day matchup. Look for Lee to serve in a starting role on the wing and continue his hot start to the season. The veteran is averaging a career-best 13.1 points per game and is shooting 43.2 percent from 3-point range.