Knicks' Courtney Lee: To see specialist Monday
Lee (neck) will see a specialist on Monday due to setbacks with spasms, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
The Knicks play Monday, so it seems likely Lee's next chance to take the floor will be Wednesday against the Heat. More information on his condition may be available after Monday's appointment.
