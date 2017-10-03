Knicks' Courtney Lee: To start preseason in bench role

Lee will come off the bench for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Nets,Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

New addition Doug McDermott worked with the top unit during Sunday's intra-squad scrimmage and will now draw the start in Tuesday's preseason opener, so Lee's starting spot from last season is potentially in jeopardy. Coach Jeff Hornacek will continue to experiment with different lineups throughout the preseason, however, so Lee should at least get a chance to defend his spot after starting 74-of-77 games last season.