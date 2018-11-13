Knicks' Courtney Lee: To start running this week

Lee (neck) will begin on-court running later this week, Chris Iseman of The Record reports.

Lee was reevaluated Tuesday morning and is said to be making good progress, but it's still very much unclear when he'll be back on the floor. Lee is yet to play this season while battling neck spasms and whiplash, and it's widely anticipated that the Knicks will look to trade the veteran once he's healthy.

More News
Our Latest Stories