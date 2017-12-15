Knicks' Courtney Lee: Totals season-high 27 points in win

Lee contributed 27 points (9-17 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 36 minutes during a 111-104 win over the Nets on Thursday.

Lee's 27 points marked a season high and a team high in the victory. It was also his fourth 20-point effort of the season. Lee isn't always the most consistent scorer, but he has been fairly consistent lately, with 11 double-digit scoring efforts in his last 13 games. With Kristaps Porzingis (knee) leaving the game, it could open up more scoring opportunities for Lee if the injury forces the big man to miss games.