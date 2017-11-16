Knicks' Courtney Lee: Tweaks hamstring Wednesday

Lee tweaked his hamstring in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's win over the Jazz, Steve Popper of The Bergen Record reports.

Lee notched 19 points (6-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and three assists before injuring his hamstring in the final minute of the game. The specifics of the issue are currently unclear, but head coach Jeff Hornacek noted the team will know more Thursday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories