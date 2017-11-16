Knicks' Courtney Lee: Tweaks hamstring Wednesday
Lee tweaked his hamstring in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's win over the Jazz, Steve Popper of The Bergen Record reports.
Lee notched 19 points (6-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and three assists before injuring his hamstring in the final minute of the game. The specifics of the issue are currently unclear, but head coach Jeff Hornacek noted the team will know more Thursday.
More News
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Scores seven points in Sunday's win•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Starting Sunday's contest•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Drains four threes in Friday's loss•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Will start Friday•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: To start preseason in bench role•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Ties season-high five steals Thursday•
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...