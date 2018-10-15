Knicks' Courtney Lee: Unlikely to play Wednesday
Lee (neck) is not expected to play in Wednesday's season opener against the Hawks, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
After reported surfaced Sunday that Lee was "good to go" for the start of the regular season, head coach David Fizdale and the Knicks are now erring on the side of caution with the veteran. Fizdale said Monday that he would like to see Lee practice more before playing him in games to ensure his body is properly conditioned after missing the entire preseason. With Lee now likely out, Mario Hezonja and Ron Baker are both in line to see more minutes off the bench.
More News
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...