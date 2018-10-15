Knicks' Courtney Lee: Unlikely to play Wednesday

Lee (neck) is not expected to play in Wednesday's season opener against the Hawks, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

After reported surfaced Sunday that Lee was "good to go" for the start of the regular season, head coach David Fizdale and the Knicks are now erring on the side of caution with the veteran. Fizdale said Monday that he would like to see Lee practice more before playing him in games to ensure his body is properly conditioned after missing the entire preseason. With Lee now likely out, Mario Hezonja and Ron Baker are both in line to see more minutes off the bench.