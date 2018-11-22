Knicks' Courtney Lee: Will be re-evaluated Friday
Lee (neck) will be re-evaluated Friday with the intention to start playing again, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.
Lee hasn't played this season as he's dealing with a neck injury, whoever he seems to be trending in the right direction. He began practicing earlier this week, and if Friday's evaluation goes well, he could start to play as early as Friday. More information should come out following his evaluation on Friday.
