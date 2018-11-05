Knicks' Courtney Lee: Will be reevaluated in a week

Lee will be evaluated again on Nov. 12 for his neck spasms, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.

Lee has yet to play this season and has told reporters that he continues to deal with spasms and whiplash in his neck. Hopefully next Monday's appointment will paint a better picture of the Lee's timetable for return. When Lee does return, there is a possibility he will be traded to a team that desires a three-and-D type player.