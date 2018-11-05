Knicks' Courtney Lee: Will be reevaluated in a week
Lee will be evaluated again on Nov. 12 for his neck spasms, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.
Lee has yet to play this season and has told reporters that he continues to deal with spasms and whiplash in his neck. Hopefully next Monday's appointment will paint a better picture of the Lee's timetable for return. When Lee does return, there is a possibility he will be traded to a team that desires a three-and-D type player.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...