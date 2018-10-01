Knicks' Courtney Lee: Will miss preseason opener

Lee (neck) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason matchup with the Wizards, Steve Popper of Newsday Sports reports.

Lee has been sidelined since Friday due to a strained neck and the Knicks will continue to hold him out heading into Monday's preseason opener. Considering it's just the preseason, Lee could certainly miss more time moving forward and his next shot to get back on the court will be Wednesday against the Nets. The Knicks are expected to start Trey Burke and Tim Hardaway in the backcourt Monday, while Frank Ntilikina should see significant minutes as well.