Knicks' Courtney Lee: Will play in G-League Tuesday

Lee will play in the G-League on Tuesday, and will rejoin the Knicks for Friday's game against the Hornets, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

Lee has missed most of this season with a neck injury, and is buried behind a number of young wings. Lee will go down to the G-League to get some work, which will cause him to miss Wednesday's game, but he will be back for Friday's matchup against Charlotte.