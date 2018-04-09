Knicks' Courtney Lee: Will return to bench role

Lee will move back to the bench for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

Lee started Saturday's game in place of the injured Tim Hardaway (ankle) and while Hardaway remains out Monday, the Knicks are going to go with a bigger lineup that features Lance Thomas at small forward. Lee could see a slight drop in his minutes as a result of the demotion, though Hardaway's continued absence should at least provide him a slightly elevated role off the bench.