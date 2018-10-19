Knicks' Courtney Lee: Won't play Friday

Lee (neck) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nets, Andrew Joe Potter of The Score reports.

Lee was held out of Wednesday's season opener due to a neck issue and it appears he's not yet ready to return to court. With the Knicks set to play Friday and Saturday this weekend, there's a good chance Lee won't play until Monday in Milwaukee. Frank Ntilikina and Ron Baker could see more run until Lee returns to health.

More News
Our Latest Stories