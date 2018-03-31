Knicks' Courtney Lee: Won't play Saturday
Lee (foot) is out for Saturday's contest against the Pistons, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.
Lee was expected to make his return to the court Saturday following an absence from Wednesday's loss to the Sixers as a result of swelling in his foot. Apparently, however, things have not progressed as hoped, forcing Lee to miss a second straight contest. His next chance to lace up will arrive Tuesday when the Knicks take on the Magic.
