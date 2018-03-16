Knicks' Courtney Lee: Won't play Saturday

Lee will not play Saturday against the Hornets, Mark Berman of the New York Post reports.

Lee will be away from the team following a death in the family, which frees up a spot in the starting lineup that will likely be filled by rookie Frank Ntilikina. Consider Lee optimistically questionable to return to action Monday against the Bulls.

