Knicks' Courtney Lee: Won't play Saturday
Lee will not play Saturday against the Hornets, Mark Berman of the New York Post reports.
Lee will be away from the team following a death in the family, which frees up a spot in the starting lineup that will likely be filled by rookie Frank Ntilikina. Consider Lee optimistically questionable to return to action Monday against the Bulls.
More News
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Back in starting lineup•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Not starting Sunday vs. Raptors•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Out Friday, will return Sunday•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Out for personal reasons Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Solid complementary contributions Sunday•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Scoring-heavy line in loss•
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...