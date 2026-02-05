The Bulls traded Terry to the Knicks on Wednesday in exchange for Guerschon Yabusele, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Terry's stint in Chicago will end after three-plus seasons. The versatile 23-year-old wing will get a fresh start with the Knicks after appearing in 34 games and averaging 3.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 11.1 minutes with the Bulls this season. He'll likely be competing with Landry Shamet, Jordan Clarkson and Mohamed Diawara for minutes off the bench.