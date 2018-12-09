Knicks' Damyean Dotson: 12 points off the bench Saturday
Dotson totaled 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, and two assists in 29 minutes during Saturday's 112-104 loss to Brooklyn.
Dotson played a team-high 29 minutes Saturday, dropping 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting. The Knicks went with the second unit down the stretch which allowed a number of the bench players to see some additional court time. Dotson has been scoring the ball well over the past two weeks but is still more of a deep league player.
More News
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Hot shooting run ends•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Posts 17 points Monday•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Scoring surge continues•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Contributes off the bench again•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Returns to rotation•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Healthy scratch during Sunday's win•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...