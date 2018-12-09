Dotson totaled 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, and two assists in 29 minutes during Saturday's 112-104 loss to Brooklyn.

Dotson played a team-high 29 minutes Saturday, dropping 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting. The Knicks went with the second unit down the stretch which allowed a number of the bench players to see some additional court time. Dotson has been scoring the ball well over the past two weeks but is still more of a deep league player.