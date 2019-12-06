Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Absent from injury report
Dotson (finger) is no longer on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against Indiana.
As expected, Dotson will be ready to take the court for Saturday's matchup. He's averaging 9.2 points, 1.6 assists and 1.2 rebounds over his last five games.
