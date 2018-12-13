Dotson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Hornets, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Dotson is dealing with a shoulder bruise that he picked up during Wednesday's loss to the Cavaliers. He'll likely test the issue out during Friday's pregame warmups before the Knicks make a decision regarding his availability. If Dotson is deemed unable to play, Tim Hardaway and Courtney Lee would likely benefit from some increased opportunities.