Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Another strong effort in SL win
Dotson contributed 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt) six rebounds and five assists across 29 minutes during the Knicks' 102-83 win over the Pelicans in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Friday.
Dotson had struggled with his shot prior to Friday's game, as he'd drained just 26.0 percent of his 31 attempts over the prior four games of summer league play. The 2017 second-round pick 's 75.0 percent success rate from the field was easily his best in Las Vegas, and the strong performance certainly gives him impressive momentum heading into training camp.
More News
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Tallies 13 points in Vegas Summer League opener•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Decent contributor for Knicks•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Earns 30 minutes Saturday•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Scores career-high 30 points in victory•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Didn't see the court during Wednesday's loss•
-
Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...