Dotson contributed 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt) six rebounds and five assists across 29 minutes during the Knicks' 102-83 win over the Pelicans in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Friday.

Dotson had struggled with his shot prior to Friday's game, as he'd drained just 26.0 percent of his 31 attempts over the prior four games of summer league play. The 2017 second-round pick 's 75.0 percent success rate from the field was easily his best in Las Vegas, and the strong performance certainly gives him impressive momentum heading into training camp.