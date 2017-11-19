Dotson was assigned to the G-Leauge on Sunday, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Dotson has seen double digit minutes twice at the NBA level this season, scoring nine points and fourteen points in those contests, however he will spend most of the season in the G-League, where he is averaging 13.5 points and 9.0 rebounds over 38.2 minutes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories