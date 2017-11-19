Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Assigned to G-League
Dotson was assigned to the G-Leauge on Sunday, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
Dotson has seen double digit minutes twice at the NBA level this season, scoring nine points and fourteen points in those contests, however he will spend most of the season in the G-League, where he is averaging 13.5 points and 9.0 rebounds over 38.2 minutes.
More News
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...