Dotson was assigned to the G-League Monday.

Dotson was recalled from the G-League on Saturday, but has been sent back down Monday. He saw some playing time on the main roster at the end of November, however he's only seen the court three times since December 18. In the G-League, Dotson is averaging 17.7 points over 35.1 minutes per game.

