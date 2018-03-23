Play

Dotson was assigned to the G-League's Westchester Knicks on Friday, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Dotson has played a limited role off the bench for the Knicks over the last two months, so a trip to Westchester will give the guard an opportunity to see some extended minutes with the team's affiliate. Dotson is expected to play in Friday night's game against the Erie BayHawks.

