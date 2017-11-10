Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Assigned to G-League
Dotson was assigned to the G-League's Westchester Knicks on Friday, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
Dotson has played just 39 minutes in the NBA this season, so the organization will opt to get him some more game experience in the G-League. He'll suit up for the team's contest Friday.
More News
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...