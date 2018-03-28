Dotson (foot) is available to play in Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Chris Iseman of The Record reports.

Dotson missed the last three games with a sprained right foot, but after testing it out during pregame warmups, feels healthy enough to make a return Wednesday. Considering Dotson has logged single-digit minutes in six of his last seven games, his availability shouldn't have much of an impact on the regular rotation and he can continue to be avoided for fantasy purposes.